Vigilantes clash with Mexican troops
Mexican vigilantes have clashed with soldiers deployed in the western state of Michoacan to disarm groups who last week launched an offensive against the Knights Templar drug cartel.
Most groups have ignored a government order to lay down their weapons, insisting that they they will not disarm until the authorities act against the cartel.
Will Grant reports from Apatzingan.
15 Jan 2014
