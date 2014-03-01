Sergiy Aksyonov
Crimean leader appeals to Putin to help 'secure peace'

The new leader of Ukraine's autonomous Crimea region has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for help to ensure peace.

A Kremlin source said it would "not leave unnoticed" the request from Sergiy Aksyonov.

Mr Aksyonov, who leads the main pro-Russian party in Crimea, was elected prime minister by the region's parliament this week during an emergency session.

US President Barack Obama warned Moscow against intervention after mysterious troop movements.

  • 01 Mar 2014
