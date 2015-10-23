Argentina elections: Final rallies of campaign take place

Video

The candidates in the 2015 Argentine presidential election have held their last rallies and are readying for Sunday's vote.

Although she is not standing in the race, outgoing President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner is still hugely influential and her chosen successor, Peronist Daniel Scioli, maintains a lead in the polls.

But, as Wyre Davies reports from Buenos Aires, issues such as inflation, export taxes and devaluation have driven some to consider the market-friendly Mauricio Macri and the voting could go to a second round.