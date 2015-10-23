Men in Mexico board up a business in Vallarta
Charity 'very worried' as Hurricane Patricia nears Mexico

The strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Americas is bearing down on Mexico's Pacific coast, threatening a "potentially catastrophic" landfall.

Mexican authorities have begun evacuating residents ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Patricia.

Anthony Caswell, from Save the Children, said that the charity was "very worried" about the storm but that the government had taken precautionary steps and was treating the situation seriously.