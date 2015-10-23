Video
Charity 'very worried' as Hurricane Patricia nears Mexico
The strongest hurricane ever recorded in the Americas is bearing down on Mexico's Pacific coast, threatening a "potentially catastrophic" landfall.
Mexican authorities have begun evacuating residents ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Patricia.
Anthony Caswell, from Save the Children, said that the charity was "very worried" about the storm but that the government had taken precautionary steps and was treating the situation seriously.
-
23 Oct 2015
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean