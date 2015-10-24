Video
Clean-up begins in Mexico after Hurricane Patricia
The clean-up has begun in parts of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Patricia.
It was initially one of the strongest storms ever recorded when it made landfall overnight, with wind speeds of around 320km/h (200mph).
By Saturday morning it had eased and was downgraded to a Category Two tropical storm.
James Cook reports from the village of Emiliano Zapata, near where the storm first hit land.
