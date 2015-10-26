Video
Former TV comedian is new Guatemalan president
A former TV comedian with no experience in government has won the run-off vote in Guatemala's presidential election.
Jimmy Morales got more than double the votes of ex-first lady Sandra Torres, who is seen by many as part of the country's unpopular political elite.
Mr Morales campaigned on a promise to fight graft following the resignation and arrest on corruption charges of President Otto Perez Molina last month.
26 Oct 2015
