Indigenous Games: The tribe showcasing their log carrying tradition

More than 2000 indigenous athletes from around the world have gathered in Palmas, Brazil for the World Indigenous Games.

Events include spear throwing and canoeing.

The event aims to raise awareness of global indigenous cultures.

In the Gaviao ethnic group from the Brazilian state of Para, both men and women follow the tradition of log carrying.

32-year-old Tuxati Jakankrati is the leader amongst the women and explains why they wanted to showcase the activity.