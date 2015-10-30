Milk from the state: Relying on Cuba's ration book

Video

Earlier this week, the UN passed a vote overwhelmingly rejecting the US embargo of Cuba. Now that the US has gone about normalising diplomatic relations with Cuba, experts wonder how long the embargo will last.

For Cubans, the embargo has meant many products simply aren't available on the island and they have to rely instead on the state ration book.

Set up shortly after Fidel Castro took power in 1959, the ration book includes a modest quota of basic goods such as cooking oil, rice and powdered milk.

Will Grant met one couple who depend on the ration book to survive. They fear its demise amid the economic changes taking place in Cuba.

Additional editing by Olivia Lace-Evans