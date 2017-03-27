Media player
'Land of the Mutts': Where 600 dogs call home
The Territorio de Zaguates, translated as 'Land of the Mutts', is a dog sanctuary in Costa Rica where dogs outnumber people by at least 100 to one.
Once a month, it welcomes members of the public to join them on a dog walk on an enormous scale.
Hear more from It's a Dog's Life on BBC World Service.
27 Mar 2017
