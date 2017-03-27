'Land of the Mutts': Where 600 dogs call home
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Land of the Mutts': Where 600 dogs call home

The Territorio de Zaguates, translated as 'Land of the Mutts', is a dog sanctuary in Costa Rica where dogs outnumber people by at least 100 to one.

Once a month, it welcomes members of the public to join them on a dog walk on an enormous scale.

Hear more from It's a Dog's Life on BBC World Service.

  • 27 Mar 2017
Go to next video: 'Poacher' dogs saving African animals