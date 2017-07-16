Venezuelans vote in unofficial poll
People in Venezuela have been voting in an unofficial referendum on a constituent assembly that could change the country's constitution.

The opposition fears the new assembly could allow Socialist President Nicolas Maduro to bypass the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

Mr Maduro has dismissed the poll as "meaningless".

It follows months of political violence amid a worsening economic crisis.

