Venezuelans vote in unofficial poll
People in Venezuela have been voting in an unofficial referendum on a constituent assembly that could change the country's constitution.
The opposition fears the new assembly could allow Socialist President Nicolas Maduro to bypass the opposition-controlled National Assembly.
Mr Maduro has dismissed the poll as "meaningless".
It follows months of political violence amid a worsening economic crisis.
16 Jul 2017
