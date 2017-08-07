'I hope Corbyn knows real situation in Venezuela'
Venezuela opposition leader on Corbyn comments

Juan Andrés Mejía, founding member of Venezuelan opposition party Popular Will, has said he hopes Jeremy Corbyn understands the "real situation" in his country.

Mr Corbyn has said he is "very sad" at lives lost in Venezuela and condemned violence done "by any side".

The Labour leader has previously supported the Venezuelan government under both socialist president Hugo Chavez and his successor Mr Maduro.

