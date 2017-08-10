Medina: Venezuelan resistance should stay on streets

Video

Anti-government protests should continue in Venezuela, former diplomat Isaias Medina has said.

"I do believe the resistance should stay in the street, day by day, fighting for the rights. They have done a great job so far," he told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur, adding that it was sad so many had died in the violence.

More than 120 people have been killed in the violence since anti-government protests began sweeping through the country on 1 April.

The government blames right-wing "terrorists" but the UN suggests dozens were killed by the security forces.

Mr Medina, who represented Venezuela at the UN, resigned in July saying he could no longer represent the government because of human rights abuses.

