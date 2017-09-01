Providencia: Remote Colombian island’s airport conundrum

Video

The Colombian island of Providencia in the Caribbean has breath-taking scenery and golden sand beaches.

The island’s remoteness, and lack of an international airport, has meant that there have been no major tourism developments.

But the island’s isolation has also come at a cost - food and drink are much more expensive than the mainland.

Colombia has committed to extend Providencia’s airport so it can take international flights, but many local people are worried that opening up the island could see it losing its identity and become overdeveloped.

The BBC Travel Show’s James Clayton reports.

