Hurricane Jose: We must get every resident off Barbuda, says PM

The entire population of Barbuda, the small Caribbean island devastated by Hurricane Irma, has been told to evacuate, before a second powerful storm, Hurricane Jose, hits the region on Saturday.

The Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, said the aim was to get the island's residents - about 1,600 people - to neighbouring Antigua.

"We cannot afford a situation in which Barbuda is hit by yet another hurricane in these kind of conditions," he said.