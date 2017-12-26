Tear gas fired at anti-Fujimori rally

Video
Fujimori: Tear gas fired at fresh Peru protest rally
Police in Peru have fired tear gas and clashed with thousands of protesters angry at the authorities' decision to pardon ex-President Alberto Fujimori.
"No to the pardon!" the crowds chanted in the capital, Lima, during a second day of unrest.
President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned Fujimori, who had been serving 25 years for human rights abuses, on health grounds on Christmas Eve.
-
26 Dec 2017
- From the section Latin America & Caribbean