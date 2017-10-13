Video

Colombian artist Vita Osorio Sanmartín inherited a bike from her father. Like many in the country, he was a passionate cyclist.

Every year, Colombians flood the streets to cheer at the Vuelta a Colombia - one of the toughest races in cycling.

But this is more than a sporting event. In the early 1950s, two years into a bloody sectarian conflict, the tour was initiated as a sign of peace and goodwill.

Today, a new generation of Colombians again face conflicting ideas. Some like Vita hope that cycling can once more bring a sense of unity and nationhood to Colombia.

Video produced by Ellen Tsang. Footage filmed by Mark Rickards.