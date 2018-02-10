Winter Olympics: Bobsleigh star's tearful diversity plea
Jamaica's Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian spoke of the importance of being a role model for black children.
The Bobsleigh star welled up as she said, "It's important for me that little girls and little boys see someone that looks like them, talks like them, has the same culture as them, has crazy curly hair and wears it natural, has brown skin, included in different things in this world".
