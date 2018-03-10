Bolivia unfurls 'world's biggest flag'
Bolivia has unfurled what it says is the world's biggest flag as part of a dispute with Chile.

Bolivia wants to recover access to the Pacific Ocean, which it lost to Chile in a 19th Century war.

Chile though says there is nothing to negotiate and its sovereign borders were fixed through a treaty.

