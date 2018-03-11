Media player
Colombian President: 'US has not understood Latin America'
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos says that successive US administrations have failed to appreciate the strategic importance of Latin America.
But he says he has a good relationship with current US President Donald Trump.
President Santos spoke to the BBC's Katy Watson about the relationship between the two countries.
11 Mar 2018
