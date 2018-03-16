Brazil protests over slain politician
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Brazil protests over slain politician Marielle Franco

Tens of thousands of people in Rio de Janeiro and other cities across Brazil have taken to the streets to mourn a murdered politician who had campaigned against police brutality.

Marielle Franco, a 38-year-old Rio city councillor, was viewed by many as a champion of women's rights.

Ms Franco and her driver were both shot dead while in her car on Wednesday.

  • 16 Mar 2018
Go to next video: Crowds mourn murdered Brazil activist