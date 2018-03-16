Media player
Brazil protests over slain politician Marielle Franco
Tens of thousands of people in Rio de Janeiro and other cities across Brazil have taken to the streets to mourn a murdered politician who had campaigned against police brutality.
Marielle Franco, a 38-year-old Rio city councillor, was viewed by many as a champion of women's rights.
Ms Franco and her driver were both shot dead while in her car on Wednesday.
16 Mar 2018
