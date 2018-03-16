Crowds mourn murdered Brazil activist
Brazil councillor Marielle Franco's death draws crowds of protesters

Crowds of people have taken to the streets of Rio de Janeiro and other big cities across Brazil to protest against the murder of a local politician.

Marielle Franco, a 38-year-old Rio city councillor, was viewed by many as a champion of women's rights.

Ms Franco and her driver were both shot dead while in her car on Wednesday

