Have you ever ordered a helicopter taxi?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet CabiFly Brazil's newest taxi service
CabiFly is Brazil's newest form of taxi service.
Customers can order the helicopter via their phone, but how convenient is it?
-
19 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window