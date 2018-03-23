The Rio protesters fighting for Marielle

Media player
The Rio protesters fighting for justice for Marielle Franco
The murder of Marielle Franco was a big blow for black women in Rio.
For them her election to the City Council was a breakthrough, now they say they want justice for her.
