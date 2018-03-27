'They try to kiss us and touch us'
Brazilian sports reporters tackle on-air groping

Fifty-two female sports journalists in Brazil have launched a campaign against sexual harassment while they work.

They describe men trying to kiss and grope them while they are trying to broadcast live, and say they have been sent abusive messages and even rape threats online.

