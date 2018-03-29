Relatives of dead prisoners tear-gassed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Relatives of dead prisoners tear-gassed

Clashes erupt in Venezuelan city of Valencia as dozens are killed in a fire at a prison.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 29 Mar 2018