Lula turns himself in after police stand-off

Video

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has started a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.

After a two-day stand-off with police, the former Brazilian president had to force his way through crowds of his supporters to hand himself in.

While they maintain his innocence, his critics believe justice has been served.

