Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Two protesters and a policeman were killed in the capital, Managua
Nicaragua's Vice President Rosario Murillo has called protesters against new pension reform "vampires demanding blood".
Two protesters and a policeman were killed in the capital, Managua, after demonstrations turned violent.
-
21 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-43846637/two-protesters-and-a-policeman-were-killed-in-the-capital-managuaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window