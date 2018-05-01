Burning Sao Paulo tower block collapses

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brazil fire: Sao Paulo tower block collapses
At least one person has died after a 26-storey building in Brazil's largest city collapsed 90 minutes after catching fire.
The high-rise had been occupied by squatters and firefighters fear more people may have been trapped inside.
-
01 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window