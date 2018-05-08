Venezuela indigenous group flees crisis

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Members of Venezuela's Warao tribe take refuge in Brazil
They are just some of the tens of thousands of Venezuelans who have fled their country amid hunger as hyperinflation has created a humanitarian crisis on both sides of the border. The BBC's Katy Watson spoke to some of them.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-latin-america-44040385/members-of-venezuela-s-warao-tribe-take-refuge-in-brazilRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window