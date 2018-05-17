Why mums-to-be are fleeing Venezuela
Video

The Venezuelan crisis is spilling over into neighbouring countries.

Pregnant women are flooding across the border into Brazil in search of better healthcare.

Roraima’s public health service demands have increased 3,500% since 2015.

Katy Watson reports. Camera Maxine Collins.

