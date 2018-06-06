The secret world of Brazil's WhatsApp abortions
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Inside the secret world of Brazil's WhatsApp abortions

In Brazil, where abortion is a crime, a WhatsApp group is offering a secret route for women who want to end a pregnancy. The BBC has investigated how the group works for months.

Reporter Nathalia Passarinho, producer Dina Demrdash

  • 06 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Abortion pills by drone