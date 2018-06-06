Guatemala volcano: Thousands evacuated
At least 192 people are missing and 75 are dead as a result of the explosion of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala on Sunday, officials say.

More than 1.7 million people have been affected by Sunday's eruption, with more than 3,000 evacuated.

