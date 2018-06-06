Media player
Guatemala volcano: Thousands evacuated
At least 192 people are missing and 75 are dead as a result of the explosion of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala on Sunday, officials say.
More than 1.7 million people have been affected by Sunday's eruption, with more than 3,000 evacuated.
06 Jun 2018
