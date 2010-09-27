Media player
Video
Israel's West Bank settlement-building freeze ends
Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu has urged the Palestinians to continue peace talks despite an end to Israel's ban on West Bank settlement-building.
The end of the ban was marked by a countdown in the West Bank settlements of Revava and in Kiryat Netafim.
A groundbreaking ceremony was also held where a mixer poured cement into a hole, launching construction of a creche.
27 Sep 2010
