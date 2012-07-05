Video
Will the Muslim Brotherhood impose strict rules for tourists in Egypt?
Workers in Egypt's tourism industry have expressed fears that the Muslim Brotherhood, whose candidate won the country's presidential elections, could impose the so-called 'halal tourism' - where tourists are banned from consuming alcohol, wearing bikinis, and men and women are forbidden from mingling in public.
The Muslim Brotherhood denies that they have any such intentions.
BBC Arabic's Marwa Amer reports from Cairo.
