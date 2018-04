Video

There have been more clashes between Sunni Muslims and Alawites in Lebanon's northern town of Tripoli.

At least seven people have been killed and more than 70 people have been wounded.

The clashes are the result of hostility between the two communities due to tensions over the war in Syria.

The BBC's Barbara Plett, who is in Beirut, said since the conflict in Syria began existing tensions between the two groups had intensified.