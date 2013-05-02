Loubna Mrie
Video

Syria conflict: 'My father wants me dead'

Nearly 1.5 million people have fled the fighting in Syria, according to the latest estimates.

The conflict, which has now lasted for more than two years, has not only divided communities but also families.

Loubna Mrie, 21, has been denounced by her own family and says she believes her father wants her dead.

Fergal Keane reports.

