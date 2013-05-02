Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Syria conflict: 'My father wants me dead'
Nearly 1.5 million people have fled the fighting in Syria, according to the latest estimates.
The conflict, which has now lasted for more than two years, has not only divided communities but also families.
Loubna Mrie, 21, has been denounced by her own family and says she believes her father wants her dead.
Fergal Keane reports.
-
02 May 2013
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window