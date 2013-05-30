Syria in 90 seconds: A divided opposition

Video

Syria's main opposition coalition has found itself on the wrong end of fierce criticism from rebels fighting on the ground.

The row is just the latest public division in the ranks of those seeking to topple Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

With the US and Russia calling for talks, and pro-government forces holding firm in battle, analysts say the rebel effort must be united - politically and militarily - to stand a chance of victory.

Adam Blenford reports.