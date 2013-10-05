1973 Arab-Israeli war: Impact still felt 40 years on

Video

Forty years ago this week the armies of Syria and Egypt launched a surprise attack on Israel and the impact was felt around the world.

Seeking to at least reverse the humiliating defeats of 1967, the armies of the Arab nations attacked on Yom Kippur when Israel was shut down for the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, but after early successes they were defeated.

Middle East Correspondent Kevin Connolly has been back to the battlefields of the war of 1973.