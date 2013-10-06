Suicide bombers kill dozens in Iraq

Video

A suicide bomber has attacked a primary school near Tal Afar, in northern Iraq, killing at least 12 children and their headteacher, according to local police and medics.

Elsewhere, at least 12 people were killed as another suicide bomber hit pilgrims heading to a Shia shrine in Baghdad.

Iraq has seen a sharp rise in sectarian violence in recent months and more than 60 people were killed in separate suicide bombings on Saturday.

Peter Dobbie reports.