Syria chemical arms removal begins

The destruction of Syria's chemical weapons has begun, following international outrage at an attack near Damascus in August that killed more than 1,400 people.

The destruction of the stockpile, being carried out by the Syrians, is not expected to be straightforward, as some sites are in combat zones.

The operation is being overseen by a team from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

Anna Holligan has more details from The Hague.