Egypt unrest: Cairo clashes continue as night falls

At least 44 people have been killed and dozens hurt in Egypt, in clashes between police and supporters of the deposed Islamist President Mohammed Morsi.

More than 200 members of the Muslim Brotherhood were arrested in Cairo, where 40 of the deaths were reported.

Supporters of Mr Morsi marched in several cities, as the military-backed government marked the 40th anniversary of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.

The BBC's Jim Muir in Cairo said that "very big rallies" were still taking place in the city as night fell, with "gunshots or small explosions of some sort" audible.