Afghan President Hamid Karzai has accused Nato of causing "suffering and loss of life" during its 10 year mission in the country.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight Mr Karzai said: "I am not happy to say that there is partial security. That's not what we are seeking."

Mr Karzai has just six months remaining in office until a successor is elected.

Yalda Hakim reports from Kabul.