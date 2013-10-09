Ahmet Uzumcu speaks during a news conference in The Hague, October 9
Video

Syria crisis: Chemical weapons watchdog OPCW urges truce

The head of the global chemical weapons watchdog has called for a ceasefire in Syria to enable the destruction of stockpiles.

Ahmet Uzumcu, of the the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said the deadline for destroying equipment was "extremely tight", but was possible if truces were agreed.

At a news conference in The Hague, he said the Syrian authorities had so far been co-operative.

