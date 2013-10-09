Syria crisis: Chemical weapons watchdog OPCW urges truce
The head of the global chemical weapons watchdog has called for a ceasefire in Syria to enable the destruction of stockpiles.
Ahmet Uzumcu, of the the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, said the deadline for destroying equipment was "extremely tight", but was possible if truces were agreed.
At a news conference in The Hague, he said the Syrian authorities had so far been co-operative.
-
09 Oct 2013
- From the section Middle East