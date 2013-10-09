Taliban talks: Group to speak with Pakistani government

Video

The leader of the Taliban in Pakistan says he is now prepared to engage in peace talks with the Pakistani government.

In a rare interview, Hakimullah Mehsud told the BBC that he would continue to target America and its allies.

His comments come just days after the president of neighbouring Afghanistan Hamid Karzai said that he was prepared to start talks with the Taliban in his country.

It has raised new questions about the complex identity of the Taliban and to what extent they speak with one voice.

Our world affairs editor John Simpson has this assessment.