US withholds Egypt military aid

An Egyptian military tank is deployed in the northern Sinai town of Al-Arish (file photo)
The US is suspending a large part of the $1.3bn (£810m) in aid it gives to Egypt's military.

The decision means withholding the delivery of aircraft, tanks, missiles and helicopters, but it will continue to provide health and education assistance.

The US has been under pressure to respond after a crackdown by the authorities on supporters of ousted President Mohammed Morsi, left hundreds of people dead.

Katy Watson reports from Washington.

