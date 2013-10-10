US partially suspends Egypt aid

Video

The US says it is suspending part of the $1.3bn in aid it gives to Egypt's military until "credible progress" is made towards free and fair elections in the country.

The State Department says it will withhold deliveries of weapons and military equipment as well as cash assistance to the Egyptian government.

The suspension follows a review of the package in light of the Egyptian authorities' crackdown on supporters of ousted President Mohammed Morsi.

Katy Watson reports from Washington.