'Motive unclear' in Libya PM capture incident

Video

The Prime Minister of Libya, Ali Zeidan, has been seized by a gang of armed men at a hotel in Tripoli.

There are conflicting reports about what has happened with some saying that he has been detained by the anti-crime unit of a pro-government militia.

The Libyan government website said Mr Zeidan had been taken at dawn to an unknown destination.

On Tuesday he called on the West to help stop militancy in Libya.

In an interview with the BBC he said the country was being used as a base to export weapons throughout the region.

Rana Jawad reports from Tripoli.