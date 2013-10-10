Crowds as Libyan leader returned

Video

A large crowd has turned out to see Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan return to his office after being held for several hours by militiamen.

The Libya Revolutionaries Operations Room claimed it had captured Mr Zeidan on orders from the prosecutor general, a claim the justice ministry denies.

BBC Arabic editor Edgard Jallad said the failure of the Libyan government was not a surprise, but few had expected to see its leader detained in such a way.