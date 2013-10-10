Video
Kerry says US still committed to Egypt despite aid freeze
US Secretary of State John Kerry has said the Obama administration remains committed to restoring democracy in Egypt despite the decision to slash aid to the country.
Mr Kerry was speaking at a news conference in Malaysia after the state department said it would freeze hundreds of millions of dollars in aid for Egypt, most of it in military assistance.
He insisted the decision was by no means "a withdrawal from our relationship or a severing of our serious commitment to helping the government".
-
10 Oct 2013
- From the section Middle East