Managers' pay is 'competitive' says NHS chief Nicholson

The chief executive of NHS England, Sir David Nicholson, has told HARDtalk the NHS is right to examine pay levels for staff to ensure as many jobs are retained as possible.

Mr Nicholson said pay restraints could only work as a temporary measure as there was competition for jobs on a global market.

He said he backed the level of salary given to NHS managers describing it as "competitive", adding, "we need great leaders to run the NHS."

